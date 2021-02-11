Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Sets New 1-Year High at $135.90

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $135.90 and last traded at $135.90, with a volume of 201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.60.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.75 and a 200-day moving average of $120.46.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,805.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.