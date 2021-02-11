Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $74.32. The company had a trading volume of 430 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,026. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.18. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $34.87 and a 52 week high of $74.71.

