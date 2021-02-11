Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) is Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s 5th Largest Position

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 7.0% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV owned about 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF worth $14,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $102.05. 75 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,622. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $102.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.42.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.