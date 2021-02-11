Scotiabank Boosts Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$40.00

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) had its price target boosted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Atb Cap Markets cut Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. CIBC downgraded Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.00.

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) stock opened at C$37.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.02. Capital Power Co. has a 12-month low of C$20.23 and a 12-month high of C$38.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.34.

In other Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 36,966 shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.27, for a total value of C$1,303,790.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$690,621.87. Also, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.04, for a total value of C$2,042,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,363,655.68. Insiders have sold a total of 204,111 shares of company stock worth $7,138,609 over the last three months.

About Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

