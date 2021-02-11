Scotiabank Increases Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) Price Target to C$25.00

Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GEI. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$24.00.

GEI opened at C$20.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$20.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.80. Gibson Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$10.96 and a 1-year high of C$28.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.92. The company has a market cap of C$3.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.39.

In related news, Director Sean Wilson acquired 5,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$20.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,562.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,669,313.66.

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

