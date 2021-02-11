Scott & Selber Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Scott & Selber Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,376 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 9,562 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 1.6% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in Facebook by 3.3% during the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $2.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $269.47. The stock had a trading volume of 334,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,432,096. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $767.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $265.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.41.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.56, for a total transaction of $17,153,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,556,207 shares of company stock valued at $422,395,601 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

