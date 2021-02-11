Scott & Selber Inc. Decreases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Scott & Selber Inc. reduced its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 2.1% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 67,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $32.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,721,734. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.34. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

