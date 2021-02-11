Scott & Selber Inc. Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Scott & Selber Inc. lowered its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,210 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 4.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,648,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $788,095,000 after buying an additional 382,465 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth about $27,771,000. BP PLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 851.4% in the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 285,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,297,000 after purchasing an additional 255,427 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth about $12,034,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth about $9,099,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LEN. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Lennar from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays lowered Lennar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.52.

Shares of LEN stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.90. The company had a trading volume of 10,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,132. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.70 and its 200 day moving average is $77.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 11.44.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $802,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,162,715.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

