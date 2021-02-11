SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SCYNEXIS, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. The Company is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as an oral and intravenous (IV) drug for the treatment of serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections in humans. It also provides contract research and development services. SCYNEXIS, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim started coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on SCYNEXIS from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

NASDAQ SCYX opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average of $6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.16. SCYNEXIS has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

In other SCYNEXIS news, Director Brian Philippe Tinmouth bought 8,000 shares of SCYNEXIS stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 319,000 shares of SCYNEXIS stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $2,628,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 50,200 shares of company stock worth $313,750 over the last 90 days. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 427.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 10,517.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 88,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

