Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.92.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Shares of SEE opened at $44.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.06 and its 200-day moving average is $42.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $47.90.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. FMR LLC increased its position in Sealed Air by 3.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 4.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 4.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 13.3% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.