Seaport Global Securities Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amcor in a research report issued on Monday, February 8th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Tiano now forecasts that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Amcor’s FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.09.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. Amcor has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.24.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amcor by 2.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,993,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,925,000 after purchasing an additional 470,456 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Amcor by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,369,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,591,000 after purchasing an additional 254,912 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,471,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,478,000 after purchasing an additional 561,221 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amcor by 214.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,684,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,628 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Amcor by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,617,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,021,000 after purchasing an additional 117,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

