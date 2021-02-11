Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on PayPal Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of PayPal in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Seaport Global Securities analyst C. Brendler now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.00. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for PayPal’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on PayPal from $291.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.88.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $283.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.03. The firm has a market cap of $331.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.86, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $286.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of PayPal by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,261 shares of company stock valued at $13,732,274 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

