Searle & CO. Acquires 300 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Searle & CO. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Searle & CO.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 88,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $930,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 550,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,872,000 after buying an additional 38,546 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 277.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 13,660 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

Shares of AEP stock traded down $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $79.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,808. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $104.63. The company has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.