Searle & CO. Sells 234 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Searle & CO. trimmed its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Nucor by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Nucor by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 504,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,837,000 after acquiring an additional 26,765 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Nucor stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.90. 14,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,422,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.04. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $58.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

