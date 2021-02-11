SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by RSM US Wealth Management LLC

RSM US Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $6,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 111.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 57,306 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in SEI Investments by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,754 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 241,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the third quarter valued at $2,996,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 10,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $563,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,190.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen Meyer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $394,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,224 shares in the company, valued at $8,349,457.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,391 shares of company stock worth $8,431,501. Company insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.50 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.90.

NASDAQ SEIC traded up $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $57.25. 11,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,849. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.40. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $35.40 and a 52-week high of $69.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $443.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.34 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

