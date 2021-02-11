Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 88.6% from the January 14th total of 64,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 257,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SLSDF traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 211,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02. Select Sands has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.05.

Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter. Select Sands had a negative return on equity of 62.78% and a negative net margin of 97.96%.

Select Sands Company Profile

Select Sands Corp. engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. It holds a 100% interest in the Sandtown property covering approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. Select Sands Corp. sells its products to industrial and energy customers. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp.

