SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.44% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SelectQuote Inc. is building and operating insurance exchanges for life, Medicare, auto and home insurance products. SelectQuote Inc. is based in Overland Park, United States. “

SLQT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. SelectQuote has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.45.

NYSE SLQT opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a current ratio of 19.76. SelectQuote has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $29.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion and a PE ratio of -168.25.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.10 million. The business’s revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SelectQuote will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO William Thomas Grant III sold 12,800 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $320,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,625,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,655,580.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Scott Gunter sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $575,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 348,836 shares in the company, valued at $8,026,716.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 546,764 shares of company stock worth $13,889,060. 10.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in SelectQuote during the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the third quarter worth approximately $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

