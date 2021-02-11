Selway Asset Management Cuts Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Selway Asset Management cut its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 63,066.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,851,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,653,000 after buying an additional 15,826,616 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Schlumberger by 147.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,023,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,962 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $43,024,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 362.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,242,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,339,000 after acquiring an additional 974,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 294.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,118,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,412,000 after purchasing an additional 835,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $65,790.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,320.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,796.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,981 shares of company stock worth $749,991. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.94.

SLB stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $26.33. 196,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,296,827. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $35.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average of $19.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

