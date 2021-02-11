Selway Asset Management Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. HSBC raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.55.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $5.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $272.90. 447,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,427,887. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.70. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $738.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $18.19 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

