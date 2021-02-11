Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) Trading Up 8.3%

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) was up 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.71 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 4,692,037 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 4,419,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative return on equity of 415.54% and a negative net margin of 182.96%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Senmiao Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.23% of Senmiao Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Senmiao Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIHS)

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. Its services include the facilitation of automobile transaction and financing, connecting ride-hailing drivers to financial institutions to buy, or get financing on the purchase of, cars to be used to provide ride-hailing services.

