Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,138 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $242.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.55 and its 200-day moving average is $215.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $245.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Pritchard Capital raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.63.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

