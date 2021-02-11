SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Receives $11.04 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.04.

A number of analysts have commented on SFL shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on SFL from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised SFL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFL. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in SFL during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SFL during the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SFL by 4.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 230,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 10,290 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in SFL by 5.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 218,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in SFL during the third quarter valued at about $304,000. 29.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFL remained flat at $$7.33 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,277,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,056. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.47. SFL has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $13.63. The company has a market cap of $875.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). SFL had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $115.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SFL will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels.

