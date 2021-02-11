SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Receives $34.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SGSOY shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded SGS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGSOY traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.44. 26,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,428. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.86. The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 0.61. SGS has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

About SGS

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

