ShipChain Price Hits $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded up 33.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One ShipChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. ShipChain has a total market capitalization of $794,895.10 and $56.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ShipChain has traded 35.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00056925 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $511.64 or 0.01070781 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00054693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006086 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,555.35 or 0.05347981 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00026666 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 57.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00019702 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00034836 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

ShipChain is a token. It launched on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

