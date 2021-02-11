Short Interest in Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) Declines By 84.0%

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 84.0% from the January 14th total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Anchiano Therapeutics stock opened at $7.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49. Anchiano Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Anchiano Therapeutics alerts:

Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.10. Equities analysts expect that Anchiano Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Anchiano Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 85,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Anchiano Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anchiano Therapeutics Company Profile

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd., a preclinical biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule anti-cancer therapies. It primarily develops Pan-RAS Program that identifies novel indene-based small molecules that exhibit potent and selective inhibition of activated RAS signaling regardless of isoform or mutation; and PDE10/Ã-catenin program, which identifies small molecules that selectively and potently inhibit PDE10 and suppress Wnt/APC/Ã-catenin signaling in preclinical models.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Anchiano Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anchiano Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.