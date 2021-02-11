Short Interest in Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Drops By 71.4%

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the January 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AOZOY opened at $5.11 on Thursday. Aozora Bank has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average of $4.41.

Get Aozora Bank alerts:

About Aozora Bank

Aozora Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Group, Institutional Banking Group, Allied Banking Group, Specialty Finance Group, International Finance Group, and Financial Markets Group segments.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Aozora Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aozora Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.