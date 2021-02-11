Short Interest in Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Declines By 74.4%

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decrease of 74.4% from the January 14th total of 72,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Ashtead Group stock opened at $216.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.36 and a 200-day moving average of $166.55. The firm has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.77. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of $53.33 and a 1-year high of $220.15.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASHTY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank raised Ashtead Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.00.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

