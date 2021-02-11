Short Interest in CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Decreases By 85.5%

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decline of 85.5% from the January 14th total of 164,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CDHSF shares. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of CDL Hospitality Trusts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. HSBC downgraded shares of CDL Hospitality Trusts from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CDL Hospitality Trusts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

CDHSF remained flat at $$0.94 during midday trading on Thursday. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94.

CDL Hospitality Trusts Company Profile

CDL Hospitality Trusts (ÂCDLHTÂ) is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$3.1 billion as at 30 September 2020. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂH-REITÂ), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust (ÂHBTÂ), a business trust.

