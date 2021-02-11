Short Interest in CVR Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:CRRVF) Declines By 99.9%

CVR Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:CRRVF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the January 14th total of 133,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRRVF traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.07. 6,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,023. CVR Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.48.

About CVR Medical

CVR Medical Corp., a healthcare company, engages in the research and development of subsonic, infrasonic, and low frequency sound wave analysis technology for the healthcare sector. The company provides carotid stenotic scan device, a diagnostic tool to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. It offers its products for patients, payors, and healthcare providers.

