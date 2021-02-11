Short Interest in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) Decreases By 92.9%

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the January 14th total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Discovery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCB traded up $4.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.98. 1,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.24. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.99. Discovery has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $103.00.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

