Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Drops By 89.1%

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decline of 89.1% from the January 14th total of 177,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000.

FEM traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $27.25. 81,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,475. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $27.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.98.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.