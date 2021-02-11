Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Declines By 98.1%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the January 14th total of 200,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000.

NASDAQ PSCE traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $5.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,850. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $6.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.16.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

