Short Interest in Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) Decreases By 94.9%

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 94.9% from the January 14th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 264,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MACE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 142,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,820. Mace Security International has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42.

Mace Security International Company Profile

Mace Security International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells personal defense and security products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers pepper sprays, gels, and guns, as well as animal deterrent sprays; personal alarms; stun guns; and combo kits under the Mace, Tornado, and Vigilant brands.

