Short Interest in Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) Rises By 313.7%

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 208,100 shares, an increase of 313.7% from the January 14th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 954,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MYHI remained flat at $$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,119,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,293. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. Mountain High Acquisitions has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05.

About Mountain High Acquisitions

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp focuses on the acquisition and development of businesses and other assets within the hemp industry. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

