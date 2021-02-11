Short Interest in Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Expands By 31,000.0%

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, an increase of 31,000.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EFRTF remained flat at $$6.75 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,355. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $6.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.16.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

