Short Interest in North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) Expands By 285.1%

North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, a growth of 285.1% from the January 14th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in North Mountain Merger stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 0.12% of North Mountain Merger as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get North Mountain Merger alerts:

Shares of NMMC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.80. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,134. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.56. North Mountain Merger has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $13.69.

North Mountain Merger Company Profile

North Mountain Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for North Mountain Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Mountain Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.