Short Interest in Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Expands By 269.6%

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 269.6% from the January 14th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 197,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Petros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in Petros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Petros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTPI opened at $4.19 on Thursday. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $40.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.12.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for men's health issues. The company operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. It focuses on erectile dysfunction, peyronie's disease, endothelial dysfunction, and prostate cancer; and hormone health, and products enhancing overall health and wellness in men.

