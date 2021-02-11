Short Interest in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Grows By 552.3%

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 99,800 shares, a growth of 552.3% from the January 14th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.51% of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ:BIS opened at $18.35 on Thursday. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.64.

About ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

