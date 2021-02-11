Short Interest in Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Declines By 69.0%

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 69.0% from the January 14th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Prysmian and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Prysmian in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Prysmian alerts:

OTCMKTS PRYMY opened at $17.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.29. Prysmian has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $18.94.

Prysmian Company Profile

Prysmian S.p.A. produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment comprising trade and installers; power distribution and overhead transmission lines; and industrial and network components for various industries, which includes oil and gas, downhole technology, elevators, automotive, nuclear, mining, marine, and infrastructure sectors, as well as for renewable energy field, military, railways, and cranes.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Prysmian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prysmian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.