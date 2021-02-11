Short Interest in Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Increases By 1,100.0%

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

RZREF stock remained flat at $$0.23 during midday trading on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.14. Razor Energy has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.33.

Get Razor Energy alerts:

About Razor Energy

Razor Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it operated assets in the Swan Hills area covering 199,200 gross acres of total land and the Kaybob area covering 89,440 gross acres of total land located in the west central Alberta, as well as the District South area covering 79,902 gross acres of total land located in the southern Alberta.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Razor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Razor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.