Short Interest in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) Decreases By 93.8%

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the January 14th total of 651,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 298,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBDR. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $10,185,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,350,000.

DBDR opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $10.75.

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Company Profile

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the technology, media, and telecom sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, Colorado.

