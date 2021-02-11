Short Interest in Route1 Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROIUF) Declines By 75.0%

Route1 Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROIUF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the January 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ROIUF stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.66. 26,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,935. Route1 has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.57.

Get Route1 alerts:

About Route1

Route1 Inc provides industrial-grade data intelligence, user authentication, and ultra-secure mobile workforce solutions to the government, military, and private sectors in the United States and Canada. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; MobiENCRYPT; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; and MobiNET and DEFIMNET, which are universal identity management and service delivery platforms.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Route1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Route1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.