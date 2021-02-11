Short Interest in Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Declines By 95.0%

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the January 14th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Safestore to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of SFSHF stock remained flat at $$11.00 during trading on Thursday. 3,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.32. Safestore has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $11.18.

About Safestore

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

