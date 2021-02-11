Short Interest in Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Drops By 98.1%

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the January 14th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Sino Land stock remained flat at $$7.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.16 and a current ratio of 8.16. Sino Land has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29.

Sino Land Company Profile

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

