Short Interest in SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) Declines By 87.1%

SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 87.1% from the January 14th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SoFi Gig Economy ETF stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC owned about 3.29% of SoFi Gig Economy ETF worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ GIGE traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.96. 68,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,222. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.80. SoFi Gig Economy ETF has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $47.50.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Gig Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Gig Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.