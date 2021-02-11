Short Interest in Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) Drops By 99.3%

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the January 14th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Studio City International stock. Silver Point Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) by 42.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,392,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,586,262 shares during the quarter. Studio City International accounts for 30.5% of Silver Point Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Silver Point Capital L.P. owned approximately 19.59% of Studio City International worth $250,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSE:MSC traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of -0.84. Studio City International has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average of $15.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company also operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. In addition, its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; retail space; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a 4-D Batman flight simulator; a night club; and a 5,000-seat live performance arena.

