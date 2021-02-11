Short Interest in Tigrent Inc. (OTCMKTS:TIGE) Expands By 416.7%

Tigrent Inc. (OTCMKTS:TIGE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 416.7% from the January 14th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TIGE opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01. Tigrent has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.

Tigrent Company Profile

Tigrent Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides practical value-based training, conferences, publications, technology-based tools, and mentoring services. It offers instruction and mentoring on the topics of real estate, financial instruments investing, and entrepreneurship in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

