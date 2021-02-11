Short Interest in Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Declines By 99.1%

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the January 14th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TTBXF opened at $2.55 on Thursday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.25.

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

Separately, Barclays upgraded Tritax Big Box REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.