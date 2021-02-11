Short Interest in Vocus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VCMMF) Grows By 281.8%

Vocus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VCMMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 281.8% from the January 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

VCMMF opened at $2.95 on Thursday. Vocus Group has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.55.

About Vocus Group

Vocus Group Limited provides fiber and network solutions to enterprise, government, wholesale, small business, and residential customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Vocus Network Services, Retail, and New Zealand segments. It offers telecommunications products and services, such as networks and connectivity, data centers, cloud platforms and security, and workplace collaboration under the Vocus, Slingshot, Flip, and Orcon brands.

