Short Interest in Warehouses De Pauw NV (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Expands By 736.4%

Warehouses De Pauw NV (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 736.4% from the January 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 92.0 days.

Shares of Warehouses De Pauw stock opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.02. Warehouses De Pauw has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $37.10.

About Warehouses De Pauw

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million mÂ². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

